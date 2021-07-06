RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for RSA (05 July 2021)

A total of 39,556 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12,513 new cases, which represents a 31.6% positivity rate. A further 331 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62,171 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/jE4Z50FpbY4 .

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
