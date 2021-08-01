Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (31 July 2021)
A total of 56 243 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12 528 new cases, which represents a 22.3% positivity rate. A further 334 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 013 to date.
