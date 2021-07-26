RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: Covid-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (26 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 23 349 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 683 new cases, which represents a 24.3% positivity rate. A further 243 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 018 to date.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
