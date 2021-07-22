RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (21 July 2021)

A total of 59,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 16,240 new cases, which represents a 27.5% positivity rate. A further 516 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,192 to date.

