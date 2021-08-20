RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (20 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 666, 964 with 14, 312 new cases reported. Today 289 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 78, 983 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 418, 988 with a recovery rate of 90.7%

Tests conducted: 15, 887, 454 Positive cases: 2, 666, 964 Recoveries: 2, 418, 988 Deaths: 78, 983 New cases: 14, 312

