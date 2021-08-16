RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (16 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 613, 569 with 7, 983 new cases reported. Today 299 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77, 440 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 382, 809 with a recovery rate of 91,2%

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health
Tests conducted: 15, 633, 622 Positive cases: 2, 613, 569 Recoveries: 2, 382, 809 Deaths: 77, 440 New cases: 7, 983

