Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (12 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19cases identified in SA is 2 568 511 with 14 271 new cases reported. Today 473 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 76 247 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 344 896 with a recovery rate of 91,3%.

Tests conducted: 15 426 667 Positive cases: 2 568 511 Recoveries: 2 344 896 Deaths: 76 247 New cases: 14 271

