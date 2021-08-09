RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (09 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 540 222 with 6 787 new cases reported. Today 199 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 75 012 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 308 054 with a recovery rate of 90,9% Active Cases: 157 156 Tests Conducted: 15,288,559

