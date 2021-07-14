RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 14, 2021)

Cases Tested in the Last 24 hours: 764 Positives: 8 Puntland: 7 Somaliland: 1 Male: 4 Female: 4 Recovered: 1 Death: 0 Total Positive Cases: 15,076 Total Recovery: 7,267 Total Deaths: 781

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
