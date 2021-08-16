Male: 31 Female: 50 Recovered: 22 Death: 9
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (16 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,182 Banadir: 55 Puntland: 19 Somaliland: 6 Galmudug: 1
Total Positive Cases: 16,399 Total Recovery: 7,969 Total Deaths: 892
