Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (15 August 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,221 Laga Helay: 54 Puntland: 25 Banadir: 24 Somaliland: 2 Galmudug: 2 Jubbaland: 1

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Male: 30 Female: 24 Recovered: 34 Death: 5

Total Positive Cases: 16,319 Total Recovery: 7,947 Total Deaths: 883

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

