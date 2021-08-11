Total Positive Cases: 16,103 Total Recovery: 7,854 Total Deaths: 864
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (11 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,014 Positives: 64 Banadir: 40 Puntland: 19 Somaliland: 4 Hirshabelle: 1 Male: 35 Female: 29 Recovered: 39 Death: 1
