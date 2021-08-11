RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (11 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,014 Positives: 64 Banadir: 40 Puntland: 19 Somaliland: 4 Hirshabelle: 1 Male: 35 Female: 29 Recovered: 39 Death: 1

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia

Total Positive Cases: 16,103 Total Recovery: 7,854 Total Deaths: 864

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

Media files

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus