Total Positive Cases: 16,039 Total Recovery: 7,815 Total Deaths: 863
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (10 August 2021
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,636 Laga Helay: 110 Banadir: 78 Puntland: 22 Galmudug: 6 Somaliland: 4 Male: 58 Female: 52 Recovered: 32 Death: 5
