Male: 40 Female: 37 Recovered: 30 Death: 3
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (08 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,244 Banadir: 43 Puntland: 28 Somaliland: 6
Total Positive Cases: 15,865 Total Recovery: 7,759 Total Death: 850
