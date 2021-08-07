RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (07 August 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 1,445 Positives: 63 Banadir: 50 Puntland: 9 Galmudug: 3 Hirshabelle: 1

Male: 32 Female: 31 Recovered: 34 Death: 10

Total Positive Cases: 15,788 Total Recovery: 7,729 Total Death: 847

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.

