Male: 32 Female: 31 Recovered: 34 Death: 10
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (07 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 48 hours: 1,445 Positives: 63 Banadir: 50 Puntland: 9 Galmudug: 3 Hirshabelle: 1
Total Positive Cases: 15,788 Total Recovery: 7,729 Total Death: 847
