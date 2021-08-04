Male: 31 Female: 33 Recovered: 28 Death: 4
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (04 August 2021)
Update - Last 24 hours in Somalia Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,065 Laga Helay: 64 Banadir: 35 Puntland: 23 Somaliland: 3 Galmudug: 3
Total Positive Cases: 15,658 Total Recovery: 7,661 Total Deaths: 832
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
