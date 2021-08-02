Total Test Conducted: 340,318 (1,234 New) Total Deaths: 1,661 (26 New)
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (01 August 2021)
New Cases: 284 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,631 Active Cases: 12,591 Total Recovered: 38,147 (142 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (48 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 43
Recommended articles
Total Vaccinated First Dose: 454,752 (1,023 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 139,581 (1,447 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng