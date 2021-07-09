RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (8 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 45,950 (+911) Recovered: 30,191 (+984) | 65.7% Active cases: 15,238 In critical conditio: 71 Tests: 1,700,200 (+8,350) Test positivity rate: 11% Vaccinated: 392,077 (+74) Deaths: 521 (+14) | 1.1%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

'Leave my boy alone,' Angelique Kidjo claps back at Burna Boy's critics

No marriage; I just want to be mistress to a man whose wife can even agree to threesome – Lady

Don't marry a woman with big breast or butt - Prophet Kumchacha advices men

21-year-old man who’s spent 15 years in primary 1 says he wants to be President (video)

Emefiele and AGF Malami have been accused of covering Billion Naira corruption at NIRSAL [Pulse Exclusive]

A four-day sex festival full of “screaming and moaning” leaves villagers angry

TB Joshua lies inside transparent glass casket as his funeral service is underway (video)

Check out photos and videos from Richard Mofe-Damijo's star studded 60th birthday party