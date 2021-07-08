RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (7 July 2021)

Total cases: 45,039 (+760) Recovered: 29,207 (+816) | 58.1% Active cases: 15,325 In critical condition: 67 Tests: 1,691,850 (+7,846) Test positivity rate: 9.6% Vaccinated: 392,003 Deaths: 507 (+16) | 1.1%

