Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (6 July 2021)
Total cases: 44,279 (+883) Recovered: 28,391 (+554) | 64.1% Active cases: 15,397 In critical condition: 57 Tests: 1,684,004 (+6,492) Test positivity rate: 13.6% Vaccinated: 392,003 (+33) Deaths: 491 (+12) | 1.1%
