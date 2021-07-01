RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (30 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 39,047 (+849) Recovered: 27,272 (+0) | 69.8% Active cases: 11,337 In critical condition: 39 Tests: 1,641,582 (+10,167) Test positivity rate: 8.3% Vaccinated: 391,805 (+20) Deaths: 438 (+7) | 1.1%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inside the bullet-riddled home of Nnamdi Kanu [Pulse Exclusive]

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party

Davido's close associate Obama DMW dies of suspected heart failure

Angry man cancels wedding because bride’s family didn’t prepare his favourite food

After Burna Boy's third BET win and Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos,' could the face of Afrobeats change? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

UniBen student shot dead hours after writing final examination

British High Commission wants FG to clarify Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest

Evelyn Joshua reportedly appointed to succeed husband T.B Joshua as head of SCOAN