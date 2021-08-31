RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (30 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 8,766 In the last 7 days: 112,799 Cumulatively: 2,434,988

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 8 In the last 7 days: 89 Critical Cases: 36

Deaths Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 56 Cumulatively: 1,083

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 518 (6%) In the last 7 days: 3,612 (3.2%)

Recovered Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 64

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 12,159 First dose: 1,502,249 Both doses: 631,522

