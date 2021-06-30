RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (29 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 38,198 (+814) Recovered: 27,272 (+0) | 71.3% Active cases: 10,495 In critical condition: 36 Tests: 1,631,415 (+10,103) Test positivity rate: 8% Vaccinated: 391,785 (+46) Deaths: 431 (+4) | 1.1%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Check out photos of Tonto Dikeh and her new boo at his birthday party

Davido's close associate Obama DMW dies of suspected heart failure

Adunni Ade opens up on being blacklisted from Nollywood for 3 Years

Iyabo Ojo's daughter graduates from Babcock University

Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN suspension

Wanted IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu arrested after 4 years on the run

After Burna Boy's third BET win and Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos,' could the face of Afrobeats change? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

#BBNaijaReunion: Erica & Laycon face off in new episode [highlights]

Funsho Adeolu, Mary Remmy Njoku, Debo Macaroni criticize TAMPAN ban