RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (29 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 23,042 In the last 7 days: 112,284 Cumulatively: 2,426,222

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 10 In the last 7 days: 95 Critical Cases: 44

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 5 In the last 7 days: 58 Cumulatively: 1,079

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 371 (1.6%) In the last 7 days: 3,590 (3.1%)

Recovered Today: 1 In the last 7 days: 64

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 12,902 First dose: 1,490,090 Both doses: 609,514

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from housemates' old school themed Saturday night party

If she's been single for a long time, here's what to know before dating her

10 African countries to visit before the end of the year

Video of Abena Moet's husband sucking her boobs surfaces online

Mercy Johnson Okojie and hubby Odi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with stunning family photos

Here’s why women who reach orgasm love sex - Uncle Ebo Whyte explains

Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals

Notorious drug dealer arrested at church’s entrance after service