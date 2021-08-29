Hospitalized New: 11 In the last 7 days: 90 Critical Cases: 37
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (28 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 26,058 In the last 7 days: 104,774 Cumulatively: 2,403,180
Deaths Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 61 Cumulatively: 1,074
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 519 (2%) In the last 7 days: 3,796 (3.6%)
Recovered Today: 9 In the last 7 days: 69
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 51,789 First dose: 1,477,188 Both doses: 606,892
