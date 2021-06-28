RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (27 June 2021)

Total cases: 36,627 (+741) Recovered: 27,090 (+113) | 73.9% Active cases: 9,117 In critical condition: 26 Tests: 1,614,429 (+7,863) Test positivity rate: 9.4% Vaccinated: 391,675 (+50) Deaths: 420 (+9) | 1.1%

