Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (27 June 2021)
Total cases: 36,627 (+741) Recovered: 27,090 (+113) | 73.9% Active cases: 9,117 In critical condition: 26 Tests: 1,614,429 (+7,863) Test positivity rate: 9.4% Vaccinated: 391,675 (+50) Deaths: 420 (+9) | 1.1%
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng