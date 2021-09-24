RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (23 September 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 11,168 In the last 7 days: 78,293 Cumulatively: 2,731,232

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 3 In the last 7 days: 37 Critical Cases: 14

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 40 Cumulatively: 1,233

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 314 (2.8%) In the last 7 days: 1,859 (2.3%)

Recovered Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 30

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 60,165 2nd dose today: 26,369 First dose: 2,029,038 Both doses: 1,466,966

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Ambassador A.Sidoruk meets Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of South Africa

U.S. Announces New Support for Public Health in Ghana's Ashanti Region

Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana