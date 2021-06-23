RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (22 June 2021)

Total cases: 32,296 (+861) Recovered: 26,712 (+8) | 82.7% Active cases: 5,192 In critical condition: 10 Tests: 1,564,486 (+7,624) Test positivity rate: 11.2% Vaccinated: 391,001 (+153) Deaths: 392 (+4) | 1.2%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

