Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (20 July 2021)
Total cases: 59,141 (+906) Recovered: 41,951 (+905) | 70.9% Active cases: 16,513 In critical conditio: 69 Tests: 1,906,789 (+10,863) Test positivity rate: 8.3% Vaccinated: 406,004 Deaths: 677 (+11) | 1.1%
