RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 11,534 In the last 7 days: 72,115 Cumulatively: 2,272,373

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 22 In the last 7 days: 117 Critical Cases: 42

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 16 In the last 7 days: 66 Cumulatively: 996

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 496 (4.3%) In the last 7 days: 3,495 (4.8%)

Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 74

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 8,171 First dose: 969,734 Both doses: 410,218

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

What is edging to women and can it give better orgasms?

Tonto Dikeh's new man denies cheating allegations, says voice was cloned in leaked audio recording

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

Police not done investigating Abba Kyari weeks after Hushpuppi scandal

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show