RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 12,133 In the last 7 days: 77,107 Cumulatively: 2,177,611

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 14 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 41

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 911

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 600 (4.9%) In the last 7 days: 4,649 (6%)

Recovered Today: 22 In the last 7 days: 129

Vaccinated First dose today: 30,535 Fully vaccinated: 680,470

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Armed robbers took “the groundnut” student “was eating" & advised him to avoid bad groups

Sports Minister says the athlete who complained about having only one kit at the Olympics embarrassed Nigeria

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Army to free 2 senior Boko Haram bomb experts after rehabilitation

‘Yes, I smoke weed sometimes and so what’ - Abena Korkor fires back at A-Plus