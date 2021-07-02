RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (1 July 2021)

Total cases: 39,914 (+867) Recovered: 27,272 (+0) | 68.3% Active cases: 12,194 In critical condition: 37 Tests: 1,650,629 (+9,047) Test positivity rate: 9.6% Vaccinated: 391,870 (+65) Deaths: 448 (+10) | 1.1%

