Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 120 Critical Cases: 46
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (09 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 7,563 In the last 7 days: 75,610 Cumulatively: 2,165,478
Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 898
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 554 (7.3%) In the last 7 days: 4,618 (6.1%)
Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 119
Vaccinated First dose today: 27,240 Fully vaccinated: 649,935
