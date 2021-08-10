RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (09 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 7,563 In the last 7 days: 75,610 Cumulatively: 2,165,478

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 120 Critical Cases: 46

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 67 Cumulatively: 898

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 554 (7.3%) In the last 7 days: 4,618 (6.1%)

Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 119

Vaccinated First dose today: 27,240 Fully vaccinated: 649,935

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

House Speaker Gbajabiamila sneaks into Twitter Space room amid Buhari ban

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

5 naturally ways to make your lips soft and pink

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Davido announces acting role in new Hollywood movie