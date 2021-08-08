RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (07 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 9,813 In the last 7 days: 75,402 Cumulatively: 2,151,227

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 18 In the last 7 days: 145 Critical Cases: 44

Deaths Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 73 Cumulatively: 881

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 650 (6.6%) In the last 7 days: 5,111 (6.7%)

Recovered Today: 28 In the last 7 days: 139

Vaccinated First dose today: 20,794 Fully vaccinated: 622,151

