Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (06 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 12,180 In the last 7 days: 75,108 Cumulatively: 2,141,414

Hospitalized New: 14 In the last 7 days: 149 Critical Cases: 44

Deaths Today: 14 In the last 7 days: 76 Cumulatively: 874

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 629 (5.1%) In the last 7 days: 5,109 (6.8%)

Recovered Today: 25 In the last 7 days: 125

Vaccinated First dose today: 36,406 Fully vaccinated: 601,357

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

