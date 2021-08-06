Hospitalized New: 20 In the last 7 days: 169 Critical Cases: 37
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (05 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 14,393 In the last 7 days: 72,605 Cumulatively: 2,129,234
Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 73 Cumulatively: 860
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 754 (5.2%) In the last 7 days: 5,557 (7.6%)
Recovered Today: 12 In the last 7 days: 109
Vaccinated First dose today: 44,584 Fully vaccinated: 564,951
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
