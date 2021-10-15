RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus: Peace Corps Helps Launch Vaccination Campaign in Commune of Mantasoa

Authors:

APO Importer

With the support of the U.S. Peace Corps, the Mantasoa CSB II launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign yesterday. The campaign is providing free, Johnson&amp;Johnson vaccines – a donation from the U.S. government – to approximately 4,000 community members in the 11 Fokontany of Mantasoa.

U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros
U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros

“It’s great that we can provide vaccinations to the people of Mantasoa since they have always supported our Peace Corps Training Center and Volunteers in Mantasoa,” Dr. Tahiry Raveloson, a Peace Corps Medical Officer said.

Recommended articles

The Peace Corps’ campaign began with training on how to conduct COVID-19 vaccine sensitization campaigns and run vaccine clinics. Nearly 20 community health workers (CHWs), all 11 Fokontany presidents, and 32 Peace Corps staff members participated.

“I want to thank the doctors, Agent Communautaires (ACs), and Peace Corps members who helped with the sensitization and the vaccination effort in each Fokontany,” Rakotozafy Jean Pierre, the Mayor of Mantasoa said. “Thanks to that people are lining up to get vaccinated starting with the Chef of the Fokontany.”

Through November, Peace Corps staff members and ACs will conduct outreach to promote the vaccine and answers questions and concerns. They will also run local vaccine clinics in each Fokontany. For example, Peace Corps and CSB staff conducted a vaccine clinic in Andrefanivorona on October 14 and another in Masombahiny on October 15.

Since the campaign’s launch on October 3, there has been a dramatic increase in vaccinations, with 233 people vaccinated to date.

“In the beginning, I was very hesitant about getting vaccinated, like almost everyone in the rural areas but after the sensitization and some information that I got about J&amp;J, I got vaccinated,” Rakotomalala Raymond, President of Fokontany Andrefanivorona, said.

This vaccination campaign represents just one of the ways the United States is supporting the global effort to expand and intensify the fight against COVID-19 abroad, respond to humanitarian crises exacerbated by COVID-19, and support a global recovery while preparing for future pandemic threats.

The U.S. government has been a leading partner to Madagascar, standing side-by-side like “mpirahalahy mianala” in responding to outbreaks of plague, measles, malaria, and COVID-19. The United States remains the largest single-country donor to Madagascar’s health sector, having provided $74.5 million in 2020 alone to strengthen the country’s health system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar &amp; Comoros.

Media files

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

Trending

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Tunisia Takes the lead in Africa Cup Three Day Tournament

Rugby Africa

President Samia Congratulates Tanzanian Novelist for Winning Nobel Prize

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel

180 Somali journalists receive United Nations-backed training on reporting elections and women's 30 per cent quota

United Nations (UN)