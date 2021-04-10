Lagos-24 Yobe-13 Rivers-9 Akwa Ibom-6 FCT-6 Kano-6 Osun-3 Delta-2 Jigawa-1 Plateau-1
163,652 confirmed 154,073 discharged 2,059 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Media files
Lagos-24 Yobe-13 Rivers-9 Akwa Ibom-6 FCT-6 Kano-6 Osun-3 Delta-2 Jigawa-1 Plateau-1
163,652 confirmed 154,073 discharged 2,059 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng