Coronavirus - Niger: United States Donates Second Batch of 151,200 COVID-19 Vaccines to Niger

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger announces the donation by the United States Government of a second batch of 151,200 doses of the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.In the past week, the Embassy donated 151,200 vaccines from the American people to the people of Niger.The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union, Africa CDC, and COVAX on the country allocations.COVAX supported delivery of these vaccine doses, which arrived in Niamey on July 29, 2021.