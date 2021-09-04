Coronavirus: Morocco Among African Countries to Reach Global Immunization Target (WHO Regional Office)

According to data collected by the WHO, 42 of 54 countries in Africa - nearly 80 percent of the total - are at risk of not meeting the COVID-19 vaccination target if the current pace of vaccine shipments and vaccination continues.

"Vaccine hoarding has set Africa back and we urgently need more vaccines," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director.

She added that "as more doses arrive, African countries must step up their efforts and ensure that explicit plans are in place to ensure that the millions of people who still face the serious threat of COVID-19 are vaccinated without delay".

According to the WHO, nearly 21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Africa during August through the COVAX mechanism, as many as the continent received in the previous four months.

"Taking into account the vaccines expected to be delivered by COVAX and the African Union by the end of September, Africa could receive enough doses to reach the 10% target," said the WHO regional office.