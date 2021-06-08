RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (7 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 13 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,403 Active Cases: 339 Total Recovered: 32,675 (8 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 10 (0 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 249,520 (534 New) Total Deaths: 1,157 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 359,165 (176 New). Second Dose 19 (0 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Anxiety grips The Synagogue, Ikotun and environs following the death of Nigeria's foremost evangelist Prophet T.B Josuha [Pulse Report]

Rap Fada accuses Kobby Rana of attempting to lick his manhood

“My heavily pregnant mum electrocuted 5 armed robbers” – Man recounts

Popular Port Harcourt Pastor Akinola dies hours after TB Joshua

Here are signs that you're not the main chick in your relationship

Flying eagle drops snake on officer's moving car, returns to pick after it bit him

Watch Wizkid spray The Cavemen with money in Ghana