RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (28 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 5 Cumulative confirmed cases: 34,052 Active cases: 799 Total recovered: 31,972 (19 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 8 (0 new) New discharges from treatment units: 1 Total tests conducted: 231,473 (338 new) Total deaths: 1,147 (0 new) Total vaccinated to date: 285,824 (4,775 new)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April