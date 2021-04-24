Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

In addition to the other preventive measures, COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in the country to reduce the risk of severe disease and deaths from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the steps you can take to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 particularly people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 i.e. the elderly and those with underlying conditions such as Hypertension (BP) and diabetes (Sugar disease). I would like to appeal to those aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities to seriously consider getting vaccinated as it has been observed that COVID-19 affects the elderly and people with pre-existing chronic condition more adversely. The vaccine will help protect these categories of people from COVID-19 or from becoming severely ill if acquired. Currently the vaccination exercise is targeting those that are aged 18 years and above.

Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed while other preventive measures such as masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. When these are combined, they offer the best protection. Currently, we are using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a person to get fully protected is supposed to receive two doses at an interval of 12 weeks from the first dose.Those that have received the first dose are encouraged to check on the vaccination card on the next date to receive the second dose. Please take note that the vaccination exercise is still in progress in all Government and CHAM facilities and let me appeal to those that are aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity to get vaccinated. The public is further informedthat we still have adequate stocks of vaccine in the country.