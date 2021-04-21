RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (20 April 2021)

New cases: 9 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,968 Active cases: 882 Total recovered: 31,810 (36 new) Currently admitted in treatment units: 12 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 0 Total tests conducted: 227,956 (320 new) Total deaths: 1,142 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 260,614 (2,507 new)

