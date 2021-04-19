Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,941 cases including 1,138 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.35%). Of these cases, 2,133 are imported infections and 31,808 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 31,764 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 93.6%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 905. There were four new admissions in the treatment units while no cases were discharged. A total of 15 active cases are hospitalised: seven in Blantyre, six in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North and Kasungu Districts. On testing, 471 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 89 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 3.6%. Cumulatively, 227,166 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 257,754 doses have been administered in the country with 551 being administered.