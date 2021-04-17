Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

As everyone is aware that COVID-19 is the disease caused by a new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, it is now a global pandemic which has disrupted our daily lives. To get protectedfrom COVID-19 is critically important because for some people, it can cause severe illness ordeath. Getting vaccinated is one of many steps you can take to protect yourself and othersfrom COVID-19. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with ones immune system so that the body is ready to fight the virus if it is exposed. Otherpreventive measures such as masks, hand washing with soap and social distancing, helpreduce ones chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. When these arecombined, they offer the best protection against the virus.

Currently, we are using the AstraZeneca vaccine. For a person to be fully protected he/she is supposed to receive two doses at an interval of 12 weeks from the first dose. Those that have received the first dose are encouraged to check on the vaccination card on the next date to receive the second dose. Please take note that the vaccination exercise is still in progress in all Government and CHAM facilities and let me appeal to those that aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated. The public is furtherinformed that we still have adequate stocks of unexpired vaccine in the country. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated. Protect yourself. Protect yourloved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE