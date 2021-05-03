Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

The data indicates an increase in the recovery rate (now at 94%), a downward trend in thepositivity rate (the seven days moving average is at 2.9%) and a decline in the number ofadmissions. This gives us hope in the fight against COVID-19, however the same data shows that we are still reporting new confirmed cases on a daily basis. This means that there is still community transmission of the disease in our midst but sadly, we have observed that some people have relaxed and are not practicing the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. Let me remind everyone that other countries are observing a surge in the number of new cases, admissions and deaths, this is posing a risk of third wave across the globe. It is important that we sustain the gains we have made so far and ensure that we supress the transmission even further by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures. Let me emphasize that the low figures being reported now should not make us to relax. In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease in our midst, we must strictly adhere to the preventive measures and get the COVID-19 vaccine.