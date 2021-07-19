RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily info Update (July 19, 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 347 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 43,817 Active Cases: 7,146 Total Recovered: 35,087 Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 308 New Discharges from Treatment Units: 20 Total Test Conducted: 302,784 Total Deaths: 1,352 Total Vaccinated First Dose: 385,242 Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 43,165

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

5 foods that increase penis size naturally

Bishop Oyedepo allegedly sacks 40 pastors over low revenue in their branches

Police detective Abba Kyari explains why he attended Obi Cubana's mother’s burial

What to do when someone says they want sex without commitment

Iyabo Ojo reacts to news of the death of herbalist who called her names over Baba Ijesha rape case

Davido, E-Money, D'banj others storm socialite Obi Cubana's mum's burial

Kanayo O. Kanayo shows off bundles of money he plans to spray at Obi Cubana's mum's burial

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal