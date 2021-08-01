RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 538 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,347 Active Cases: 12,475

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Total Recovered: 38,005 (312 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 399 (58 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 36

Total Test Conducted: 339,084 (2,592 New) Total Deaths: 1,635 (21 New)

Total Vaccinated First Dose: 453,729 (6,704 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 138,134 (5,102 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

