Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (30 May 2021)
New Cases: 6 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,335 Active Cases: 339 Total Recovered: 32,609 (6 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 7 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 246,025 (201 New) Total Deaths: 1,155 (1 New) Total Vaccinated To Date: 355,093 (316 New)
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
